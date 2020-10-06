Global  
 

Indian Premier League 2020: SunRisers Hyderabad announce Prithvi Raj Yarra as replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Zee News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Prithvi Raj Yarra, 22, plays for Andhra in the Ranji Trophy and was with Kolkata Knight Riders last year. So far, he has played 2 IPL matches, picking-up a single wicket at an economy rate of 11.4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was injured in SRH's fourth game against CSK with a left thigh injury.
