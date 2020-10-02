IPL 2020: Priyam Garg's heroics helps Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by seven runs
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Priyam Garg displayed a stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as his team secured a seven-run win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Dubai on Friday. Priyam played an unbeaten knock of 51 runs off just 26 balls as SRH set a respectable target of 165 runs for the MS...
