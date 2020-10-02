Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Priyam Garg's heroics helps Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by seven runs

Mid-Day Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) youngster Priyam Garg displayed a stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as his team secured a seven-run win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Dubai on Friday. Priyam played an unbeaten knock of 51 runs off just 26 balls as SRH set a respectable target of 165 runs for the MS...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IPL 2020 KXIP Vs MI: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch to know|Oneindia News

IPL 2020 KXIP Vs MI: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch to know|Oneindia News 04:43

 As Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians lock horns today, former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win the match. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) had a decent chance of winning all their three games so far in the Indian Premier League. However, KL Rahul and Co have won only one match and are placed midway...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: CSK leaves for Dubai International Stadium to play against SRH [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK leaves for Dubai International Stadium to play against SRH

Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Dubai International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 02 to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni-led CSK will look to turn things around when they battle..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
CSK vs SRH , IPL 2020 : Former Cricketer CM Deepak talks CSK's must win game | Oneindia news [Video]

CSK vs SRH , IPL 2020 : Former Cricketer CM Deepak talks CSK's must win game | Oneindia news

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will look to turn things around when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League clash on Friday. The team started with a victory against..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:36Published
IPL 2020 | Match 14 | CSK vs SRH | Preview [Video]

IPL 2020 | Match 14 | CSK vs SRH | Preview

Ambati Rayudu’s much-awaited comeback will be a shot in the arm for an under-pressure Chennai Super Kings when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have shown resilience after early setbacks, in the..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:00Published

Tweets about this