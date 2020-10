News24.com | World 131 Nadia Podoroska stuns Elina Svitolina to book women's French Open semi Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Argentina's Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier in the Open era to make the women's semi-finals at Roland Garros after stunning Elina Svitolina. πŸ‘“ View full article

