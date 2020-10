IPL 2020: Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh praise Jasprit Bumrah for his 4-wicket haul against RR Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

India head coach Ravi Shastri and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh praised pacer Jasprit Bumrah after he took four wickets against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.



Bumrah returned with the figures of 4-20 in his four overs which helped Mumbai Indians bowl out Rajasthan for 136 in 18.1 overs... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sachinsai I love that unforgettable cricket moment when Yuvraj Singh scored 50 runs off just 12***against England in the… https://t.co/Z7PYTofFQS 1 week ago