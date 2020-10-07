Global  
 

One News Page

IPL 2020: Haven't been able to get good starts in last three games: Steve Smith

Mid-Day Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith said that the team's inability to get off to a good start in their innings has hurt them in recent games. RR succumbed to a third consecutive defeat on Tuesday when they lost to Mumbai Indians by 57 runs. "I think losing wickets early doesn't help, we haven't been able to get off to a...
