Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson back to form as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
Sunday, 25 October 2020 () Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson made a mockery of a target of 196 set for them by the Mumbai Indians (MI) by helping Rajasthan Royals (RR) chase down with eight wickets and nearly two overs to spare. Stokes remained unbeaten on 107, thus scoring his second Indian Premier League (IPL) century and his highest score in T20s yet, while...
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter. Mumbai are almost close to sealing the play-offs berth and a win against Rajasthan would take them a step closer.
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves..