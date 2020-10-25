Global  
 

Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson back to form as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets

Mid-Day Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson made a mockery of a target of 196 set for them by the Mumbai Indians (MI) by helping Rajasthan Royals (RR) chase down with eight wickets and nearly two overs to spare. Stokes remained unbeaten on 107, thus scoring his second Indian Premier League (IPL) century and his highest score in T20s yet, while...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IPL 2020: RR vs MI: Mumbai Indians aim to keep the winning streak | Oneindia News

IPL 2020: RR vs MI: Mumbai Indians aim to keep the winning streak | Oneindia News 03:40

 Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter. Mumbai are almost close to sealing the play-offs berth and a win against Rajasthan would take them a step closer.

