Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson back to form as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets

CSK's head coach Fleming praises RR's disciplined bowling



After facing seven-wicket defeat in the match against Rajasthan Royals, qualifying for playoffs has become difficult for the Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, CSK posted a total of 125/5 in the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04 Published 6 days ago

'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith



Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17 Published 6 days ago