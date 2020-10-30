|
IPL 2020: Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson power Rajasthan Royals to 7-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Clinical batting performance by Rajasthan Royals (RR) steered them to a seven-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Chasing a colossal target of 186, Ben Stokes provided the flying start for RR. Stokes smashed 50 off 26 balls studded with three sixes and six fours.
Chris Jordan got rid...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this