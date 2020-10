IPL 2020: 'We are happy and clear, no need for drastic changes,' says Jasprit Bumrah Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) lost their last encounter to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets on Sunday. However, MI's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not losing sleep over the defeat.



MI failed to defend 195 and RR got to their target in the in 19th over, thanks to opener Ben Stokes's 60-ball unbeaten 107 and Sanju... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this