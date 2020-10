Ben Stokes 1st batsman to score a ton in two successful IPL chases Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has become the first batsman in the Indian Premier League to score a century in two successful chases.



On Sunday evening, Stokes -- who had been struggling so far in the ongoing tournament with scores of 30, 19, 15, 41, and 5 -- roared back to form with an unbeaten 107 that helped Rajasthan... 👓 View full article