IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik under scanner as KKR take on resurgent CSK Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Under-fire Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik will have to figure out urgent fixes for his star-studded team's faltering performances when it takes on a resurgent Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here today. KKR acquired England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan but the management reposed confidence in Karthik and... 👓 View full article

