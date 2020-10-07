|
IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik under scanner as KKR take on resurgent CSK
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Under-fire Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik will have to figure out urgent fixes for his star-studded team's faltering performances when it takes on a resurgent Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here today. KKR acquired England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan but the management reposed confidence in Karthik and...
