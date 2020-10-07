|
Arsenal blow with Kieran Tierney to miss Man City clash as he must self-isolate… despite Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong returning only positive coronavirus test
Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong has dropped out the Scotland squad after testing positive for COVID-19, with Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney also having to self-isolate for 14 days. The 28-year-old will therefore miss the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel at Hampden Park on Thursday night. Armstrong had previously returned a negative test for on arrival at […]
