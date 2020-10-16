Man City vs Arsenal team news: Kieran Tierney could play despite COVID issue, Thomas Partey debut, but Kevin De Bruyne injury doubt
Friday, 16 October 2020 () Kieran Tierney is set to be available for Arsenal’s clash with Man City on Saturday. The defender was forced to self-isolate for 14 days after coming into close contact with Scotland teammate Stuart Armstrong, who tested positive for coronavirus during the international break. However, The Scottish Sun claim Arsenal have managed to cut Tierney’s isolation […]