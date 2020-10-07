Global  
 

Wheaties breaks tradition with new LeBron James box by highlighting his I Promise School

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Wheaties has been highlighting athletes on its boxes for some 85 years, and LeBron James follows Serena Williams as the latest spotlight athlete.
