IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals star R Ashwin reveals Ricky Ponting's plan on 'Mankading'

Zee News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Days after issuing his 'first and last' warning to all batsman over Mankading, Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday said that DC head coach Ricky Ponting is in support of the idea idea of penalizing the batting side for backing up too far on non-striker's end. Ashwin added that Ponting is in touch with International Cricket Council to frame rules in this regard.
 Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin praised his team mate Prithvi Shaw by saying that he is a phenomenal talent and when he hits the ball the ball makes a lovely sound from the bat. "He is really a special talent," says Ashwin. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan...

