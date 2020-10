England Under-19s versus Scotland Under-19s abandoned after coach tests positive for COVID-19 Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A friendly match between the England and Scotland Under-19 sides was abandoned on Thursday after Scottish head coach Billy Stark tested positive for coronavirus. The Football Association initially confirmed the game was halted in the first half "in line with COVID-19 protocol", with the teams then returning to their dressing rooms at St George's Park when […]