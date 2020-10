Calvert-Lewin goal 'stuff of dreams' as Southgate says he hit 'another level' Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored on his England debut to send the Three Lions on their way to a 3-0 win over Wales at Wembley, dubbing it the ‘stuff of dreams’ as Gareth Southgate said the Everton forward had hit ‘another level’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored on his England debut to send the Three Lions on their way to a 3-0 win over Wales at Wembley, dubbing it the ‘stuff of dreams’ as Gareth Southgate said the Everton forward had hit ‘another level’ 👓 View full article

