Tom Brady pulled a J.R. Smith on national TV — Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady's confusion over 4th down | UNDISPUTED

Down just 1 point last night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers received the ball with 1:13 to go and no timeouts. The drive would only gain 16 yards before Brady had two straight incompletions down the field to tight ends. After turning it over on downs, Brady held up 4 fingers and could be seen talking to the official. After the game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians claimed Brady was aware of the situation while Brady himself said he should have been thinking of a first down instead of going deep on 4th down.


