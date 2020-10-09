Global  
 

Everything you need to know about WWE’s 2020 brand draft between RAW and SmackDown

talkSPORT Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
WWE’s latest brand draft is upon us! It kicks off on SmackDown tonight (Friday, October 9) and continues on RAW on Monday night. Essentially, WWE acts a blank canvas here between RAW and SmackDown and each brand has the chance to get completely new rosters with the draft. When it’s the Superstar Shakeup or lottery […]
