Rugby league: Canberra Raiders end Sydney Roosters' run at NRL history Friday, 9 October 2020

The Canberra Raiders have claimed the ultimate revenge, ending the Sydney Roosters' hopes for a third straight premiership in a stunning 22-18 win at the SCG.The Roosters downed the Raiders in last years' grand final and were looking... The Canberra Raiders have claimed the ultimate revenge, ending the Sydney Roosters' hopes for a third straight premiership in a stunning 22-18 win at the SCG.The Roosters downed the Raiders in last years' grand final and were looking... 👓 View full article

