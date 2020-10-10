F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Eifel Grand Prix Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

F1 Race Event: Eifel Grand Prix Race Track: Nurburgring Weather: dry 8.9°C Tarmac: dry 17.1°C Humidity : 58.9% Wind : 1.3 m/s W Pressure: 949.1 bar Valtteri Bottas scored his 14th F1 pole position in the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying session today. It was already his 3rd pole of the 2020 season. The Mercedes.....check out full post »


