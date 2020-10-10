F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Eifel Grand Prix

Saturday, 10 October 2020 () F1 Race Event: Eifel Grand Prix Race Track: Nurburgring Weather: dry 8.9°C Tarmac: dry 17.1°C Humidity : 58.9% Wind : 1.3 m/s W Pressure: 949.1 bar Valtteri Bottas scored his 14th F1 pole position in the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying session today. It was already his 3rd pole of the 2020 season. The Mercedes.....check out full post »
Formula 1 returns to the Nürburgring after an absence of seven years as part of this unusual 2020 calendar. The Eifel Grand Prix is the eleventh round of the season, named after the mountainous region between Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, close to the Belgium-Luxembourg border....