Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix

F1-Fansite Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Portuguese Grand PrixF1 Race Event: Portuguese Grand Prix Race Track: Portimão Circuit Weather: dry 20.7°C Tarmac: dry  35.2°C Humidity : 48.6% Wind : 2.4 m/s N Pressure: 1014.0 bar Lewis Hamilton scored his 97th F1 pole position in the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying session today. It was already his 9th pole of the 2020 season. The.....check out full post »
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Drivers are ready to see fans at this weekend's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Drivers are ready to see fans at this weekend's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 01:22

 The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was originally scheduled for March 15th, but COVID-19 pushed it back to October 25th. Story: https://bit.ly/2FRDhoX

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg | Morning Blend [Video]

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg | Morning Blend

Two-time Firestone Grand Prix champ Sébastien Bourdais chats with us about this year's Grand Prix.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 07:19Published
St. Pete Grand Prix tickets go on sale Wednesday for October races [Video]

St. Pete Grand Prix tickets go on sale Wednesday for October races

Tickets go on sale Wednesday afternoon for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:29Published
IndyCar counts down to Grand Prix of St. Petersburg [Video]

IndyCar counts down to Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Race officials have a shortened timetable to get the course ready, but two-time winner Sebastien Bourdais is just happy to be racing.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Start of F1 Portuguese GP qualifying delayed due to track repairs

 The start of Formula 1 qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix has been delayed to allow track repairs to be completed at Portimao
Autosport

Third Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Portuguese GP

Third Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Event: Portuguese Grand Prix Race Track: Portimão Circuit Weather: dry 19.0°C Tarmac: dry  26.1°C Humidity : 48.3% Wind : 2.0 m/s NW Pressure: 1015.3...
F1-Fansite

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Portuguese GP

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Event: Portuguese Grand Prix Race Track: Portimão Circuit Weather: dry 20.8°C Tarmac: dry  36.3°C Humidity : 53.3% Wind : 2.5 m/s N Pressure: 1011.6...
F1-Fansite


Tweets about this

JUSTEIRVING

🌟🇫🇷NJOH🇨🇲🌟 RT @SilverArrowsNet: Hamilton on pole, followed by Bottas, in Portuguese GP Quali! #F1 #PortugueseGP https://t.co/MgOrH6iaXV 29 seconds ago

SilverArrowsNet

Mercedes F1 News - SilverArrows.Net Hamilton on pole, followed by Bottas, in Portuguese GP Quali! #F1 #PortugueseGP https://t.co/MgOrH6iaXV 39 seconds ago

Breakingnewsf1

F1 BREAKING NEWS 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix - Qualifying Results #f1 #PortugueseGP https://t.co/ppwOIdEKZc 5 minutes ago

davidpremier

DAVID PREMIER 2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup https://t.co/NAGLsWoftf https://t.co/8s7Hjf3ffE 7 minutes ago

SaaymanBarry

Barry Saayman P1 Lewis HamiltonMercedes. P2 Valtteri BottasMercedes P3 Max VerstappenRed Bull Honda. No surprice. https://t.co/IEwv6JOybn 18 minutes ago

thomasmaheronf1

Thomas Maher #F1 #PortugueseGP - Qualifying Results – 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix https://t.co/rxURASgMFO 19 minutes ago

Motorsport_Ed

Charles Bradley 2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup https://t.co/NkI860s3zp via @motorsport 20 minutes ago

F1Fansite

F1-Fansite.com 📰 F1 Qualifying Results 2020... #F1 #F12020 #PortugueseGP Click on the photo to ✅ check out this full story now: https://t.co/YDOGDFAtSx 22 minutes ago