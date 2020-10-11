UFC Fight Island: Joaquin Buckley performed ‘the most unbelievable KO in UFC history’ which stunned Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya and Justin Gaethje Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Joaquin Buckley scored one of the most impressive knockouts in UFC history on Fight Island as he dispatched Impa Kasanganay with a spinning heel kick. The organisation returned to Abu Dhabi in the hope of entertaining fans and Buckley has delivered a KO many believe to be one of the best in the company’s history. […] 👓 View full article

