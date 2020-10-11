Global  
 

UFC Fight Island: Joaquin Buckley performed ‘the most unbelievable KO in UFC history’ which stunned Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya and Justin Gaethje

talkSPORT Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Joaquin Buckley scored one of the most impressive knockouts in UFC history on Fight Island as he dispatched Impa Kasanganay with a spinning heel kick. The organisation returned to Abu Dhabi in the hope of entertaining fans and Buckley has delivered a KO many believe to be one of the best in the company’s history. […]
