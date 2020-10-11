Global  
 

Thomas Meunier does hilarious impression of Jordan Henderson winning England penalty vs Belgium in Nations League win

talkSPORT Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Thomas Meunier was seen laughing with Jordan Henderson over how he won England’s penalty after their 2-1 win over Belgium. England leapfrogged Roberto Martinez’s side in their Nations League group thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount on Sunday. The Three Lions had to come from behind at Wembley as Romelu Lukaku gave […]
