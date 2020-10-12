Global  
 

News24.com | Nadal feared 2020 French Open title would be beyond him

News24 Monday, 12 October 2020
Rafael Nadal admits the prospect of winning a 13th French Open and taking his Grand Slam total to a record-equalling 20 had seemed even beyond his powers of endurance in the run-up to the tournament.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Nadal wins 13th French Open title

Nadal wins 13th French Open title 01:04

 Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

