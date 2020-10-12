|
Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane to return for Liverpool against Everton in Merseyside derby with Jordan Henderson back as captain
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Liverpool are set to welcome a number of key players back into their team for this weekend’s clash with neighbours Everton. Jurgen Klopp’s side face the table-topping Toffees at Goodison Park on Saturday in the first Merseyside derby of the season. While Liverpool are strong favourites to retain their Premier League title, they come into […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this