Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane to return for Liverpool against Everton in Merseyside derby with Jordan Henderson back as captain Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Liverpool are set to welcome a number of key players back into their team for this weekend’s clash with neighbours Everton. Jurgen Klopp’s side face the table-topping Toffees at Goodison Park on Saturday in the first Merseyside derby of the season. While Liverpool are strong favourites to retain their Premier League title, they come into […] 👓 View full article

