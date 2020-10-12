Global  
 

Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane to return for Liverpool against Everton in Merseyside derby with Jordan Henderson back as captain

talkSPORT Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Liverpool are set to welcome a number of key players back into their team for this weekend’s clash with neighbours Everton. Jurgen Klopp’s side face the table-topping Toffees at Goodison Park on Saturday in the first Merseyside derby of the season. While Liverpool are strong favourites to retain their Premier League title, they come into […]
