CL: Liverpool edge past Ajax to show they can cope without Virgil van Dijk Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Liverpool proved they can cope without Virgil van Dijk as Nicolas Tagliafico's own goal sealed a 1-0 win at Ajax in the opening game of their Champions League campaign on Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp's side are likely to be without Van Dijk for the rest of the season after the influential Dutch centre-back suffered anterior cruciate... 👓 View full article

