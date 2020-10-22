Global  
 

CL: Liverpool edge past Ajax to show they can cope without Virgil van Dijk

Mid-Day Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Liverpool proved they can cope without Virgil van Dijk as Nicolas Tagliafico's own goal sealed a 1-0 win at Ajax in the opening game of their Champions League campaign on Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp's side are likely to be without Van Dijk for the rest of the season after the influential Dutch centre-back suffered anterior cruciate...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Georginio Wijnaldum: Pickford's challenge on Van Dijk was stupid

Georginio Wijnaldum: Pickford's challenge on Van Dijk was stupid 01:07

 Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has criticised Everton's goalkeeperJordan Pickford for his challenge on Virgil Van Dijk which could keep theLiverpool defender out for the rest of the season.

