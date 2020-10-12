Global  
 

Lakers' three biggest questions after NBA Finals: What's next for Anthony Davis?

USATODAY.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
From Anthony Davis' next contract to the championship core to LeBron James' age, Mark Medina breaks down all the major questions for the offseason.
News video: Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship

 Fans crowded into the streets outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles onSunday night, after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 onSunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games. Anthony Davis had 19 pointsand 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who dealt with the enormous anguish...

