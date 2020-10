You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dak Ready To ‘Start The Journey Back’ Following Season-Ending Ankle Injury



Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said during his Monday news conference he had visited with Prescott earlier in the day following his season-ending injury in the win against the Giants at AT&T.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:13 Published 5 hours ago Michael Vick: Dak has handled his career extremely well, I was in disbelief over his injury | UNDISPUTED



Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle while being tackled in the 3rd quarter in yesterday’s win against the New York Giants. Dak was carted off and immediately taken.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:51 Published 8 hours ago Skip Bayless speaks on Dak Prescott's devastating injury against Giants in Week 5 | UNDISPUTED



Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle while being tackled in the 3rd quarter in yesterday’s win against the New York Giants. Dak was carted off and immediately taken.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:27 Published 9 hours ago

Tweets about this