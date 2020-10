Jeff Ward Show Garrett Gilbert is a good player. Smart guy. A charmed football existence. Being the backup on winning teams and se… https://t.co/10AQkwYmz7 3 hours ago Chris 🇺🇸 Cowboys to sign NFL backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert; Dallas executive calls Dak Prescott 'our future'… https://t.co/Im2VlRjSz6 4 hours ago Gambling360 Cowboys sign veteran backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert a day after Dak Prescott's injury, per report #Cowboys… https://t.co/raH5tzQps9 7 hours ago Ron Dodson Gilbert has had quite the journey https://t.co/h1hKhvPkLf 7 hours ago The Mayor🇭🇹 Still no Kap! Think it’s safe to say Kap football career on the NFL s over https://t.co/HLu8Lu687Y 8 hours ago Bob Francis Cowboys sign veteran backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert a day after Dak Prescott’s injury, per report… https://t.co/zHDRE7QCYL 8 hours ago Nancy Stinson Who is Ben Dinucci? Where did he come from? https://t.co/LXVqpP9reQ 8 hours ago 有芝まはる殿下。は遊びたい! Cowboys sign veteran backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert a day after Dak Prescott's injury, per report -… https://t.co/JoANFvi72T 8 hours ago