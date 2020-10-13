Watch Max Fried dealing NLCS Game 1 filth from multiple angles | SAMSUNG GALAXY 5G VIEW Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried struck out nine Los Angeles Dodgers hitters in a 5-1 NLCS Game 1 win. See him deal his Game 1 filth from multiple angles and using the zoom effect, which can be found in the FOX Sports Samsung Galaxy 5G View app. Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried struck out nine Los Angeles Dodgers hitters in a 5-1 NLCS Game 1 win. See him deal his Game 1 filth from multiple angles and using the zoom effect, which can be found in the FOX Sports Samsung Galaxy 5G View app. 👓 View full article

