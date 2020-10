'It'll be easy for him to score goals for Spurs' - Expert on Carlos Vinicius Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tottenham Hotspur finally have another striker after the Brazilian joined from Benfica to provide support to Harry Kane in Jose Mourinho's squad Tottenham Hotspur finally have another striker after the Brazilian joined from Benfica to provide support to Harry Kane in Jose Mourinho's squad 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this