Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus, goes into 'isolation'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announced on Tuesday. As a result, the player will miss Portugal's Nations League match against Sweden.



Cristiano Ronaldo (in file photo) tests positive for #COVID19, Portuguese Football Federation releases a statement....
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus 00:38

 Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive forcoronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. The 35-year-oldis said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, with nofurther positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s...

