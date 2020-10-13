Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus, goes into 'isolation'
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announced on Tuesday. As a result, the player will miss Portugal's Nations League match against Sweden.
Cristiano Ronaldo (in file photo) tests positive for #COVID19, Portuguese Football Federation releases a statement....
Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive forcoronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed. The 35-year-oldis said to be “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, with nofurther positive tests reported in the squad ahead of Wednesday’s...
