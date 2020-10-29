Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CL: Juventus fall to Lionel Messi's Barcelona without Covid-hit Cristiano Ronaldo

Mid-Day Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo missed Juventus' Champions League clash against Lionel Messi's Barcelona, two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, with the Italian giants losing 2-0 at home on Wednesday in his absence. Messi, 33, set up Ousmane Dembele to put Barca in front after quarter of an hour in Turin, adding a second himself...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman 03:55

 Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match [Video]

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:45Published
I'll play Griezmann where I want, says Barca coach Koeman [Video]

I'll play Griezmann where I want, says Barca coach Koeman

Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman responds to reports that Antoine Griezmann is happier playing for France than Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:45Published
Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive [Video]

Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive

Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

CL: COVID-struck Cristiano Ronaldo unsure for clash vs Barcelona

CL: COVID-struck Cristiano Ronaldo unsure for clash vs Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo remains uncertain to take on Lionel Messi's Barcelona on Wednesday as he recovers from COVID-19, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said on the eve of...
Mid-Day

Juventus v Barcelona LIVE commentary and team news: Lionel Messi in Champions League action as Cristiano Ronaldo misses out

 Juventus host Barcelona in a Champions League blockbuster tonight and it’ll be live on talkSPORT. Fans around the world had been eagerly-awaiting this...
talkSPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi: Juventus and Barcelona stars’ head-to-head records ahead of Champions League clash

 Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could come face-to-face on a football pitch again on Wednesday night as Juventus host Barcelona in the Champions League. It...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarDNACBC.caCBS SportsSoccerNews.com

Tweets about this