CL: Juventus fall to Lionel Messi's Barcelona without Covid-hit Cristiano Ronaldo
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Cristiano Ronaldo missed Juventus' Champions League clash against Lionel Messi's Barcelona, two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, with the Italian giants losing 2-0 at home on Wednesday in his absence. Messi, 33, set up Ousmane Dembele to put Barca in front after quarter of an hour in Turin, adding a second himself...
