Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for COVID-19

Mid-Day Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday. "Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19. The exam provided a negative result," the Italian champions said in a statement. "The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Cristiano Ronaldo is out of quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo is out of quarantine 00:54

 Cristiano Ronaldo is out of quarantine after testing negative for coronavirus.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman [Video]

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman

Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:55Published
SUNY requiring all on-campus students to test negative for COVID-19 before leaving for Thanksgiving [Video]

SUNY requiring all on-campus students to test negative for COVID-19 before leaving for Thanksgiving

The SUNY system says all on-campus students are required to test negative for COVID-19 within the 10 days prior to leaving campus for Thanksgiving break.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:13Published
Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match [Video]

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Ronaldo waiting on coronavirus test but remains unavailable for Juventus

 Andrea Pirlo is waiting to see if Cristiano Ronaldo has returned a negative test for coronavirus, as he confirmed Paulo Dybala will start in Juventus’ clash...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •CBS SportsBBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo could still face Lionel Messi despite positive Covid test

Cristiano Ronaldo could still face Lionel Messi despite positive Covid test Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo returned another positive test for coronavirus earlier this week though he could return to face Lionel Messi in the Champions...
Daily Star Also reported by •News24TMZ.comMid-DayBBC SporttalkSPORTSoccerNews.com

Juventus v Barcelona LIVE commentary and team news: Lionel Messi in Champions League action as Cristiano Ronaldo misses out

 Juventus host Barcelona in a Champions League blockbuster tonight and it’ll be live on talkSPORT. Fans around the world had been eagerly-awaiting this...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

futbolblitz

Futbol Blitz Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for COVID-19 and might create come back against Spezia 👇👇👇👇… https://t.co/l6JOlw2vbU 6 minutes ago

cfuzam

Nizam Eurosport : Ronaldo tests negative for Covid-19 - https://t.co/7TTaOCRPQ7 39 minutes ago

anubhavrauthan7

Anubhav Rauthan RT @Naija_PR: Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for coronavirus He's back! https://t.co/8593DopW7F 41 minutes ago

khusoko

Khusoko Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for coronavirus. The Portuguese forward has been self-isolating for the l… https://t.co/pQxauU1tKT 1 hour ago

MakamaTeez

@teez_makama Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for COVID-19 and can make return against Spezia https://t.co/eJbgAxbFsR 2 hours ago

Opoyis

Opoyi #Juventus star @Cristiano's return will be a boost for Andrea Pirlo's faltering side who are fifth in #SerieA, four… https://t.co/aU4VWtyO8G 2 hours ago

thelucipost

Lucipost Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus star, finally tests negative for COVID-19 https://t.co/TsN5XE1Xxq 3 hours ago

Maya26280108

Maya Devi Ravi Kumar RT @sportstarweb: ICYMI: Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for #COVID_19 https://t.co/nwVe96Rh1K 3 hours ago