Eddie Nketiah backed to emulate Harry Kane and Alan Shearer as Arsenal striker eyes England goal record

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eddie Jones reveals coronavirus fears over England trio



Eddie Jones has revealed England are sweating on three players who might haveto withdraw from the national training camp due to coronavirus concerns. Headcoach Jones named a much-changed 28-man squad.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta impressed by Bukayo Saka’s maturity



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the maturity of Bukayo Saka after theteenager celebrated his maiden England call-up with the opening goal inSunday’s Premier League win over Sheffield United. With.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester



Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah makes England history by equalling Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers record Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is now the joint-highest goalscorer for England U21s following his goal in the 3-3 draw with Andorra on Wednesday afternoon. The...

talkSPORT 6 days ago





Tweets about this