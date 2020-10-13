Eddie Nketiah backed to emulate Harry Kane and Alan Shearer as Arsenal striker eyes England goal record
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Eddie Nketiah could reach the levels of Harry Kane and Alan Shearer, says Aidy Boothroyd. The Arsenal striker, 21, will surpass Shearer’s England Under-21 goal record (13) if scores against Turkey on Tuesday evening. Nketiah has netted 13 goals in just 11 appearances for the Young Lions and England Under-21 boss Boothroyd has backed him […]
