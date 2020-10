You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Saints kicker named Special Teams Player of the Week



New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his role in the team’s 30-27 overtime victory against the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football. Credit: WXXV Published 5 days ago Skip Bayless on Tom Brady continuing to prove age is just a number as Tampa QB earns PFF praise | UNDISPUTED



Tom Brady’s Week 4 performance continues to look more impressive. Not only did Brady sling 5 touchdowns in a come-from-behind win, but the 43-year-old QB was also named the NFC Offensive Player of.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:33 Published 2 weeks ago Player of the Week: Clinton QB Caleb Miller



Clinton senior quarterback Caleb Miller is this week's Bank Plus Blitz 16 player of the week as he led Clinton to a upset win over South Panola last Friday night with over 180 total yards of offense.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Steelers WR Chase Claypool among Players of the Week Dynamic Steelers rookie Chase Claypool hauled in AFC Offensive Player of the Week, while Cardinals QB Kyler Murray earned NFL hardware.

Upworthy 5 days ago





Tweets about this