Shannon Sharpe: Lakers would lose too much depth trying to trade for Chris Paul | UNDISPUTED
Friday, 16 October 2020 () LeBron James got his 4th title last weekend with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he could be adding a new All-NBA teammate soon. An anonymous Eastern Conference executive told Bleacher Report that Chris Paul would love to return to LA and that LeBron trusts CP3, and the two would be a good fit on the Lakers. The exec said it’d be worth making the trade happen since other teams in the West are only going to be getting better. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about LA going after Chris Paul.
