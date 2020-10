Raonic, Shapovalov lose in St. Petersburg, spoiling chance of all-Canadian final Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic were ousted in the semifinal round Saturday at the St. Petersburg Open tennis tournament in Russia. Third-seeded Andrey Rublev and No. 7 Borna Coric will meet in Sunday's final. 👓 View full article

