You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Plane flies into eye of Hurricane Delta



This is the dramatic moment a propellor plane encounters turbulence as it flies into the heart of a category-three hurricane.The video was posted by the United States Department of Defence on Twitter.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record



Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:25 Published 3 weeks ago Protesters slam early release of U.S. Marine who strangled to death transgender woman



Activists protested today (Sept 3) against the early release of a U.S. marine who killed a Filipino transgender woman after discovering she had a penis. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton was.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:44 Published on September 3, 2020

Tweets about this