Kenley Jansen on his consecutive perfect NLCS outings: ‘It’s about how you respond to your failures’ Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

FOX's Ken Rosenthal caught up with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen following his team's 3-1 NLCS Game 6 win over the Atlanta Braves. Hear Kenley detail how he's been able to put his struggles this season aside and come away with consecutive perfect outings in the NLCS. FOX's Ken Rosenthal caught up with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen following his team's 3-1 NLCS Game 6 win over the Atlanta Braves. Hear Kenley detail how he's been able to put his struggles this season aside and come away with consecutive perfect outings in the NLCS. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this