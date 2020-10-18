Global  
 

Danny Welbeck: Brighton complete signing of former Watford striker on one-year deal

talkSPORT Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Brighton have completed the signing of free agent Danny Welbeck following his release from Watford. The former Manchester United and England striker managed just three goals in 20 appearances for the Hornets as they were relegated from the Premier League last term. “We are delighted to have Danny joining us. He will complement our existing […]
