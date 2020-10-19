Global  
 

Premier League data dive: Hammer horror for Mourinho and Tottenham, Villa march on

SoccerNews.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Gareth Bale’s return to English football coincided with a Tottenham implosion against West Ham, as David Moyes’ team earned a place in Premier League history.  From 3-0 behind after 81 minutes, West Ham incredibly scrambled a 3-3 draw from their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.  No team in the Premier League had ever previously come from […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse 01:26

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0 after a scintillating opening 16minutes where Son Heung-min’s goal after 45 seconds was added to by...

