Neto thrilled to see Coutinho thrive and backs Griezmann to come good for Barcelona Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Philippe Coutinho's Champions League triumph with Bayern Munich can be a boost for Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann will find his best form, says Los Cules goalkeeper Neto. Brazil playmaker Coutinho spent last term on loan at Bayern and won a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble – the latter triumph including a star turn off