Leeds United confirm midfielder Kalvin Phillips facing up to six weeks on sidelines with shoulder injury Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Kalvin Phillips is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury, Leeds United have announced. The Premier League newcomers confirmed the England midfielder damaged his shoulder in Monday night’s home defeat to Wolves, but does not require surgery. “Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips suffered a shoulder injury in last night’s Premier […] 👓 View full article

