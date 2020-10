You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tom Verducci talks Dodgers' Cody Bellingers' HR robbing catch vs. Padres | FIRST THINGS FIRST



The MBL Playoffs are underway, and Tom Verducci joins the First Things First crew to give his take on the series so far. Hear his reaction to the LA Dodgers 2-0 lead over the San Diego Pedros, who were.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:22 Published 2 weeks ago MLB on FOX crew re-lives Cody Bellinger's insane robbery of Fernando Tatis Jr.



The MLB on FOX crew marvels at Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger's robbed home run of Fernando Tatis Jr. They break down what makes Bellinger such a special, young player. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:50 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this