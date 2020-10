Ricardo gives injury update as Rodgers explains Europa League omissions Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

The latest Leicester City news, including Ricardo Pereira's estimated return date, why Demarai Gray and Daniel Amartey were left out of the Europa League squad, and more. The latest Leicester City news, including Ricardo Pereira's estimated return date, why Demarai Gray and Daniel Amartey were left out of the Europa League squad, and more. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this