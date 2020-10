Only won 41% of his duels: Anonymous West Brom star gives Bilic huge cause for concern - opinion Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

West Brom winger Grady Diangana was uncharacteristically anonymous during their 0-0 stalemate with Burnley in the Premier League on Monday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this