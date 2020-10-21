|
How Robert Lewandowski went from scrawny Blackburn target to Champions League goal machine whose health regime stunned Pep Guardiola and earned him ‘The Body’ nickname
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Robert Lewandowski has picked up where he left off last season as he continues to plunder goals at an extraordinary rate. The 31-year-old striker enjoyed a remarkable 55-goal season in 2019/20 as Bayern Munich completed a treble by winning the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League. And he’s already got seven league goals in […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this