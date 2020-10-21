Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Robert Lewandowski went from scrawny Blackburn target to Champions League goal machine whose health regime stunned Pep Guardiola and earned him ‘The Body’ nickname

talkSPORT Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Robert Lewandowski has picked up where he left off last season as he continues to plunder goals at an extraordinary rate. The 31-year-old striker enjoyed a remarkable 55-goal season in 2019/20 as Bayern Munich completed a treble by winning the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League. And he’s already got seven league goals in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview

Man City v Porto: Champions League match preview 01:19

 Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be hoping to put the ghosts of their lastChampions League campaign to rest as they face Porto in their first match ofthe new season.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph [Video]

Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his Manchester United players afterbeating Paris St Germain with a performance that was even better than lastyear’s jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Pep Guardiola: I still feel responsible for Man City’s European exit last season [Video]

Pep Guardiola: I still feel responsible for Man City’s European exit last season

Pep Guardiola admitted he still feels responsible for Manchester City’sChampions League quarter-final exit last season as he looks to a newopportunity in the competition this time around.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip [Video]

Man United without Cavani and Maguire for PSG trip

Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire for their Champions League opener against PSG, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the side.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:02Published

Tweets about this