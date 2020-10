How should Alex Cora, AJ Hinch be welcomed back to MLB? -- Rick Ankiel, Nick Swisher weigh in Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hear how Rick Ankiel and Nick Swisher feel about the potential returns of Alex Cora and AJ Hinch, both managers who were suspended for a full season for their role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Hear how Rick Ankiel and Nick Swisher feel about the potential returns of Alex Cora and AJ Hinch, both managers who were suspended for a full season for their role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources How should Alex Cora, AJ Hinch be welcomed back to MLB? — Rick Ankiel, Nick Swisher weigh in Hear how Rick Ankiel and Nick Swisher feel about the potential returns of Alex Cora and AJ Hinch, both managers who were suspended for a full season for their...

FOX Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this