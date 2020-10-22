Global  
 

Mesut Ozil disappointed over Arsenal EPL snub

Mid-Day Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Mesut Ozil said Wednesday he was deeply disappointed" to be axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad amid speculation he has played his last game for the London club. The 32-year-old is the highest-paid player in Arsenal's history on a reported Â£350,000 ($450,000) a week, but has also been omitted from the Gunners' Europa...
Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, surprise Cech inclusion for Chelsea

 Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.

